Senate Rejects Dueling Plans to Reopen the Government
The Senate on Thursday rejected dueling bills to end the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 34th day. The Republican-backed bill, which failed to win the 60 votes needed to move forward in the upper chamber, included funding for President Trump’s border wall. The Democratic plan, which was voted down minutes later, does not. The Republican plan’s final vote tally was 51-47, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voting yes, and Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Mike Lee (R-UT) voting no. Senators voted 52-44 for the Democrats’ plan, which gained approval from six Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Some lawmakers and analysts have expressed hope that the votes could lead to more communication between the two parties, and a more serious talk about a compromise. The votes follow Trump agreeing to postpone his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) disinvited him from making the speech next week in the House chamber.