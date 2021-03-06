Read it at The Washington Post
Senate Republicans tried and failed Saturday to tie restrictions on hot-button cultural issues to a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill currently grinding its way through the chamber. After nearly 24 hours of voting, 49 Democrats and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shot down an amendment that would have denied federal funding to any colleges and K-12 schools that allowed transgender girls to play on girls sports teams. Shortly thereafter, the Senate voted 52-47 against the addition of another amendment that would have barred funding from the COVID-19 relief bill from going to abortion providers.