Senate Republicans Pushing on With Hunter Biden Probe Despite Virus Chaos, Says Report
Do these guys never take a day off? Senate Republicans are reportedly determined to push forward with an investigation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, despite the ongoing chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. Politico reports that the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s Republican-led inquiry will move on as if nothing is happening. “While the chairman is primarily focused on the once-in-a-generation crisis we’re experiencing, our oversight staff is continuing to push ahead with their work. Nothing has changed in our long-term plans for our investigations,” said Austin Altenburg, spokesman for chairman Sen. Ron Johnson. One Senate staffer working on the probe is reported to have recently told a witness’ legal team that the pandemic won’t slow down the probe. The investigation centers on allegations of corruption while Hunter Biden was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Republicans have yet to produce any concrete evidence for the claims.