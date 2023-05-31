Senate Set to Vote on Bill Axing Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan
VOTING FOR A VETO
The Senate has agreed to vote on a bill that would strike down Joe Biden’s beleaguered student debt relief plan. Enough Democrats in the chamber broke with their party on Wednesday to advance the resolution by a vote of 51-46, USA Today reported. The bill made it out of the House of Representatives last week, with only two Democrats joining the GOP majority who voted in favor. Even if it passes, the resolution will likely be dead on arrival, as Biden has already vowed to veto any attempts to take down his debt relief plan. It’s more likely the Supreme Court will get the final say on the plan, which provides individual student loan borrowers with $10,000 in relief—and Pell Grant recipients up to $20,000—when it issues its ruling in June.