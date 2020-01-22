Senate Splits on Party Lines to Approve Trump Impeachment Trial Plan
The U.S. Senate split down party lines early Wednesday to approve the controversial rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Republican lawmakers rejected efforts from Democrats to obtain evidence and ensure witnesses are heard during the trial. Senators blocked four separate motions from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to subpoena records and documents. Schumer wanted documents related to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine from the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Office of Management and Budget. Senators also rejected requests for subpoenas seeking testimony from Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House aide Robert Blair, and White House budget official Michael Duffey. There will be 48 hours of opening arguments, 24 for each side, over six days. The trial will resume Wednesday afternoon.