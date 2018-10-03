Congressional Staffer Charged in GOP Senator Doxxing Incident

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a staffer who’d been working as an intern in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) for the alleged doxxing of “one or more” U.S. senators on their respective Wikipedia pages last week. Jackson Cosko, 27, has been charged with making public restricted personal information, witness tampering, threats in interstate communications, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second degree burglary, and unlawful entry. As of Wednesday night, Cosko had been fired from Lee’s office, her chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, told Politico. “We’re just cooperating with law enforcement right now,” Rushing said. Cosko, a graduate of George Washington University, had worked for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) until last May. His arrest comes after the phone numbers and home addresses of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and Orrin Hatch were all posted to Wikipedia after the public hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last week. Cosko is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon, and the Capitol Police have said he may face additional charges.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED