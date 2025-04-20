‘Senate Twink’ Goes Down Under After Alleged Capitol Sex Tape

The “Senate Twink” has resurfaced in Australia.

In an interview with Gay Sydney News posted on Sunday, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who has been dubbed the “Senate Twink” and “Senate Bottom,” spoke out for the first time since going viral in 2023 for a video of him allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room.

In December 2023, the right wing outlet The Daily Caller posted a video of the two men hours after The Spectator reported on the video they claimed was publicly circulating on X.

At the time, Maese-Czeropski worked as an aide in Sen. Ben Cardin’s office but was promptly fired after the video surfaced, saying he had a mental breakdown after the scandal.

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just… it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you,” Maese-Czeropski told Gay Sydney News.

He added: “My therapist told me ‘You have PTSD,’ and I don’t have any shame in that. Because when you go through something like that, it is just overwhelming and difficult to even comprehend.”

After the scandal, Maese-Czeropski says that “no one would hire me.”

“Everyone in D.C. knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all,” he said.

That’s when he decided to book a one-way ticket to Cape Town, South Africa, where he met a New Zealand traveler who convinced him to get a “fresh start” in Sydney, and now he plans on staying for “hopefully the rest of my life.”

“I love it here and I’m glad that I took that jump, took that risk... It is the greatest city in the world,” he said.

Maese-Czerposki explained that he already wasn’t feeling fulfilled when working in government, so it “didn’t feel like I lost anything career-wise when the scandal broke.”

“I think that one of the reasons why the scandal wasn’t as traumatic as it could’ve been is because I was very depressed working in government,” he said. “I hated my life, I hated my job, the pay was s---.”

He claimed that he now earns more working full-time in Australia than he ever did in America.

After the video came out, Maese-Czerposki posted a vague statement on his LinkedIn page in which he didn’t completely deny the claims that he was the man in the video, and hinted at seeking legal action.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” the post read.

Yet on Sunday, Maese-Czerposki said that he “did not write a single word of the LinkedIn post,” claiming that he was such a “catatonic mess” at the time that all he did was copy and paste the message the communications director wrote for him.

Maese-Czerposki said he doesn’t hold any resentment toward the other man in the video, but did admit how he’s noticed that “the passive partner tends to take more of the blame” in these sex scandals, citing Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton as an example.

“I got all these death threats, hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t,” he noted.

But for now, Maese-Czerposki has decided to block out most of the incident and instead just try and embrace the “Senate Twink” title: “It’s a good conversation starter.”