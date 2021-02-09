Senate Votes to Proceed With Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial
AYE AYE AYE
The Senate voted Tuesday that a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is constitutional, with 56 in favor and 44 against. Six Republicans voted for the constitutionality of the action, with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) changing his vote after saying he would vote against impeachment last week. Cassidy said the contrast between impeachment managers like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Trump’s lawyers changed his mind: “The House managers were focused, they were organized... they made a compelling argument. President Trump’s team, they were disorganized, they did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand.” Though the trial will proceed Wednesday, a Trump conviction appears unlikely, with no indication Democrats will convert the 17 GOP members they would need for a full two-thirds majority.