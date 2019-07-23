CHEAT SHEET
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?
Senate Votes to Reauthorize 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund
The Senate officially reauthorized the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund on Tuesday, voting 97-2 to extend the fund for the next 73 years, CBS News reports. The fund, which provides financial support to help cover health care bills for 9/11 first responders and survivors, has been disputed over its hefty price tag. The House voted to reauthorize the fund earlier this month, with an estimated $10.2 billion in costs expected over the next decade, but Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT) prevented the Senate from voting to approve the bill by unanimous consent last week. Their proposed amendments to the bill were ultimately shot down.
Since the reauthorization process began, more than 200 firefighters and first responders have died from cancer and other diseases related to their work on 9/11. With the bill’s extension, victims will now be able to file claims through 2090 and be paid up until 2092.