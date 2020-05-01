Senate Won’t Be Able to Test All Senators for Coronavirus: Congress Physician
The Capitol’s attending physician told the Senate that he does not have the capacity to test all 100 Senators for the novel coronavirus when session resumes on Monday, Politico reports. Dr. Brian Monahan also said testing will require at least two days, and that only members and staffers displaying symptoms of sickness would be tested. All White House visitors are given rapid COVID-19 testing, raising questions about how the federal government is allocating testing resources. More than half of the Senate is over 65, the age group most vulnerable to COVID-19, and at least half a dozen members of Congress have tested positive for the virus. Nancy Pelosi called off the House’s return earlier this week after Monahan advised top Democrats that gathering the 435 members of the House would pose an increased risk of infection.