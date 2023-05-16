CHEAT SHEET
    Senate's AI Hearing Opens With Eerie AI-Generated Remarks

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) while arriving for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    “Too often, we have seen what happens when technology outpaces regulation: the unbridled exploitation of personal data, the proliferation of disinformation, and the deepening of societal inequalities,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said—sort of—at a Tuesday Senate hearing on the dangers of artificial intelligence. Blumenthal generated the introductory remarks using ChatGPT and AI voice-cloning software that was trained on his actual Senate speeches, highlighting the murky waters of fast-evolving AI. When Blumenthal asked why ChatGPT chose the themes and content of his speech, the bot responded that he has “a strong record in advocating for consumer protection and civil rights” and has been “vocal about issues such as data privacy.” While Blumenthal joked that he “appreciated ChatGPT’s endorsement,” he raised concerns over AI misrepresenting people’s views. “What if it had provided an endorsement of Ukraine’s surrendering or Vladmir Putin’s leadership?” he said. “That would have been really frightening.” The hearing also heard testimony from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who warned lawmakers of the risks of AI and recommended stricter regulations.