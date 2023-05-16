Senate’s AI Hearing Opens With Eerie AI-Generated Remarks
SAY WHAT?
“Too often, we have seen what happens when technology outpaces regulation: the unbridled exploitation of personal data, the proliferation of disinformation, and the deepening of societal inequalities,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said—sort of—at a Tuesday Senate hearing on the dangers of artificial intelligence. Blumenthal generated the introductory remarks using ChatGPT and AI voice-cloning software that was trained on his actual Senate speeches, highlighting the murky waters of fast-evolving AI. When Blumenthal asked why ChatGPT chose the themes and content of his speech, the bot responded that he has “a strong record in advocating for consumer protection and civil rights” and has been “vocal about issues such as data privacy.” While Blumenthal joked that he “appreciated ChatGPT’s endorsement,” he raised concerns over AI misrepresenting people’s views. “What if it had provided an endorsement of Ukraine’s surrendering or Vladmir Putin’s leadership?” he said. “That would have been really frightening.” The hearing also heard testimony from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who warned lawmakers of the risks of AI and recommended stricter regulations.