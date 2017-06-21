Senator Angus King ‘Looks’ for the Healthcare Bill on the Senate Floor

Maybe he should have tried Google Maps.

Wednesday afternoon, Senator Angus King (I-ME) “searched” for the new healthcare bill on the Senate floor.

When King approached the podium, he began by saying, “Just a moment, Madam President, I’m looking for the healthcare bill.”

“I know it’s here somewhere,” King continues.

He didn’t have any luck.

“No, I haven’t been able to find it. I’ve been looking all morning, but I suspect maybe we’ll find it in the next couple of days.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept a tight lip on the most recent version of the bill. He is expected to release a “discussion draft” of the bill Thursday.