Ben Sasse Plans to Ditch the Senate to Become University of Florida’s President
POLITICAL PIVOT
Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) is planning to resign before the end of the year and take a job as the 13th president of the University of Florida. The 50-year-old senator is the sole finalist for the trustee’s search for a new president, the university said. “The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now,” Sasse said in a statement. “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation’s most outstanding faculties.” Sasse had been reelected to the Senate in 2020, after publicly clashing with former President Donald Trump. After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he was one of seven senators who voted to impeach the former president. If approved by the board, he will succeed former University of Florida president Kent Fuchs, who announced his intention to resign in January.