Senator Corners Trump Goons on Secret Epstein Interview

President Donald Trump’s goons at the Justice Department and FBI are feeling the heat over Jeffrey Epstein again.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden has accused the DOJ and FBI of illegally withholding a document it should have made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, claiming an FBI record of an interview with a banker with ties to Epstein has been covered up.

Wyden called on the DOJ and FBI to "immediately produce" all FBI 302 reports. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Wyden made the bombshell allegation in a Wednesday letter sent to Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Investigators from my staff recently learned that the FBI possesses an FBI 302 report memorializing an interview with a banker tied to Epstein that was conducted as part of a criminal investigation into Epstein and his associates,” Wyden writes. “This FBI 302 report is not included in the documents DOJ has released in response to the passage of the EFTA. The existence of this FBI 302, and its exclusion from the publicly released EFTA files, has heightened my concerns that the DOJ and the FBI are withholding key documents from Congress and the public.”

Wyden then demanded that the DOJ and the FBI “immediately produce copies of all FBI 302 reports related to investigations into Epstein and his associates, including but not limited to 302s generated from interviews with employees of JPMC, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America.”

Blanche has insisted his office is doing everything to cooperate on providing access to the Epstein Files. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Blanche and Patel have come under fire for their handling of the Epstein files. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Last month, Wyden published a report alleging that executives at those banks broke anti-money laundering laws by failing to screen or promptly report $1.4 billion in suspicious Epstein transactions.

“By looking the other way for decades, the banks allowed Epstein to have ready and reliable access to cash necessary to recruit, harbor and transport young women and underage girls for the purpose of human trafficking and sexual abuse,” Wyden, 77, said in the letter.

Wyden's letter to Blanche and Patel. Sen. Ron Wyden

Wyden's letter to Blanche and Patel. Sen. Ron Wyden

The letter, first reported by MeidasTouch News, intensifies scrutiny over how Blanche, 52, Patel, 46, and the Trump administration in general handled its files on the dead sex offender who once said he was Trump’s “closest friend.”

Many of Epstein’s victims objected to Blanche, who was previously Pam Bondi’s deputy at the Justice Department during the release of thousands of Epstein docs, being confirmed as attorney general last month.

“When we met with Todd Blanche, he interrupted us,” eighteen survivors said in a joint statement. “He told us to ‘get to the point.’ He told us to report what happened to us to the FBI. We already have. Some of us have been reporting these crimes for decades.”