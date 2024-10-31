Senator Cory Booker and Author Michael Wolff Join The Daily Beast Podcast

Nobody knows what‘s going to happen with the election— least of all Donald Trump, journalist and author Michael Wolff shared on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast.

Wolff, known for his extensive reporting on Trump’s presidency, said that the uncertainty—as polls and punditry less than a week from Election Day show the candidates in dead heat—has resulted in the former president lashing out at his staffers.

“When Donald Trump loses his s—t, it’s serious,” he told hosts Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee. “It has been described to me as some of the worst moments of people’s lives.”

Wolff claimed that Trump’s team felt “good” about the Republican presidential candidate’s controversial rally in Madison Square Garden last weekend, even in the face of immense backlash over the racist jokes and rhetoric which was platformed there.

He also talked about Trump’s bromances with Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and JD Vance—and shared which one will “end in tears.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, meanwhile, called in during a quick break from campaigning for Kamala Harris, and sought to to calm some Democratic nerves before the election.

“The excitement and the enthusiasm and the energy at these rallies has been very, very encouraging to my spirit, and just hopeful,” Booker told Coles and Bee.

But, like Wolff, he’s also clear-eyed about how close the election is—and how divided the country is. “I always say, if America hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough,” he added. “There’s a lot of heartbreaking stuff out here.”

