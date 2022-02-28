CHEAT SHEET
‘My Heart Is Broken’: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Confirms Husband’s Death
‘MY BEST FRIEND’
Los Angeles Times
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) confirmed Monday that her husband, Richard Blum, died late Sunday, aged 86, following a long battle with cancer. Blum was a the chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management company, and founded the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981 to advocate and raise money for the people of the Himalayas. “My heart is broken today,” Feinstein said in a statement. “My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly.” Blum’s work in Nepal earned him a title as honorary consul of Nepal and led to a longtime friendship with the Dalai Lama.