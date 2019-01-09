CHEAT SHEET
    Senator Elizabeth Warren to Keynote New Hampshire Democratic Dinner in February

    FIRST IN THE NATION

    Gideon Resnick

    Political Reporter

    Brian Snyder

    Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will head to New Hampshire on February 22 to keynote the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s 60th McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. It is the first announced trip to the early primary state since Warren formed a presidential exploratory committee. “Senator Warren’s significant support in 2018 helped New Hampshire Democrats take back control of the Executive Council, State Senate, and State House and keep our federal delegation blue in November,” NHDP chair Ray Buckley said in a statement. The announcement of her attendance comes after Warren’s trip to Iowa this past weekend, which drew large crowds as she ventured throughout the state.