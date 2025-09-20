John Fetterman Spotted Eating Lunch in Unusual Way
'FLOOR SANDWICH'
Senator John Fetterman was caught by a fellow plane traveler eating a sandwich off the floor at an airport on Friday. The Pennsylvania Democrat had the photo snapped, seemingly unbeknownst to him, as he reached below his terminal seat to grab the quick meal, which sat on top of its wrapper, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The person posted it on X, writing, “Senator John Fetterman enjoying a nice floor sandwich this Friday afternoon at DCA.” An eagle and U.S. flag emojis concluded the caption. Many people were quick to criticize Fetterman for his lunching decision. “Gross, also a sandwich on the floor doesn’t sound too appealing,” one person wrote. “Just nasty,” another person added. But several people were quick to come to his defense, even relating to him. “One of us!” one person wrote. Another said, “Those among us who have not enjoyed a nice floor sandwich shall cast the first stone.” Fetterman co-sponsored a number of bills and resolutions the day prior.