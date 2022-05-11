Senator Josh Hawley Is Now at War With Mickey Mouse
PRIORITIES...
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has found a new target opponent—Mickey Mouse. In the latest in a slew of retaliatory attacks following Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Hawley presented a bill on Tuesday that would end Disney’s copyright protection and control over the famous cartoon rodent whose image is synonymous with the company. His bill proposes limiting Disney’s copyright protection to 56 years, meaning that if it were likely to pass (which it isn’t) it would give anyone the ability to use and profit from images of Mickey Mouse. “The age of Republican handouts to big business is over,” Hawley griped. “Thanks to special copyright protections from Congress, woke corporations like Disney have earned billions while increasingly pandering to woke activists. It’s time to take away Disney’s special privileges and open up a new era of creativity and innovation.”