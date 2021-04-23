‘Getting Highly Suspicious’: Senator Ron Johnson Dabbles in Anti-Vaxx Theories
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people” and is “getting highly suspicious” of the push to vaccinate all Americans—which is, of course, the best path to ending a deadly, crippling pandemic. On conservative radio host Vicki McKenna’s show, Johnson criticized the idea of vaccine passports and argued that only the most vulnerable need to get a jab. “If you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” he said. Seemingly unfamiliar with the concept of herd immunity, Johnson argued that vaccines are 95 percent effective so only a limited number of people need to get them. He said he was getting “highly suspicious” of the “big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine.”
Forbes reports that Johnson has a history of promoting pseudoscience, like advocating unproven coronavirus treatments last year.