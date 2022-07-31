Oops! Publisher Removes Curious Mention of Presidential Run From Scott’s Book
👀
Despite what his upcoming memoir says, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is apparently not preparing to run for president. Publishing company Thomas Nelson publicly acknowledged that it had mistakenly indicated otherwise with small lettering on the copyright page of America, a Redemption Story that says, “This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.” (The next presidential election is in 2024.) The publishing company told The Post and Courier that neither Scott nor his team approved the sentence and a spokesperson said they are “working to correct this immediately.” How that correction will be made, however, remains unclear, as the pre-sale period for the book has begun and a national release is scheduled for August 9.