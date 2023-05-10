CHEAT SHEET
    Senator on White Extremists in Military: 'I Call Them Americans'

    ‘JOE BIDEN’S AGENDA’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, stands for a photo at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    Stefani Reynolds/REUTERS

    Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville is skeptical that white nationalists are in the U.S. military. If they are, he seems to think it’s unfair that Democrats are trying to push them out. While the Biden Administration calls them white supremacists, “I call them Americans,” said the Republican Senator in an interview with WBHM Monday. “We are losing in the military so fast,” Tuberville said. “And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda.” The senator’s office issued a statement to AL.com Wednesday clarifying that Tuberville was merely “being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military.” But Tuberville appears to oppose the removal of any ideological groups. “We cannot start putting rules in there for one type, one group and make different factions in the military,” he said.

