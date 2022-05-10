Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Kaine are Working on a Bipartisan Bill to Codify Roe
BIPARTISANSHIP
Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are reportedly working with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine to craft a bipartisan bill to codify Roe v. Wade and enshrine the nationwide right to abortion in law. Both Collins and Murkowski oppose the Women’s Health Protection Act, which is set for a Senate vote tomorrow; the bill protects nationwide abortion access and bans state restrictions. In order for WHPA to pass, either a contingent of Republicans would need to support the bill or all 50 Democratic senators would need to vote to overturn the filibuster, both of which are unlikely. According to PBS NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins, Collins wants the bipartisan bill to allow for “religious conscience concerns in state laws,” making it slightly more restrictive than the WHPA.