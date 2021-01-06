Senators Evacuated as Pro-Trump Protesters Breach Capitol
UNDER SIEGE
Congress went on a recess and evacuated members of Congress from what was set to be a marathon session to certify electoral votes on Wednesday after pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building. Protesters, who were egged on by President Trump, were seen on video banging on the chamber doors during the joint session of Congress. The Capitol building was under lockdown as police tried to gain control of the situation. Four layers of security fence weren’t enough to hold back protestors who fought back Capitol Police in order to get inside.
The session was called to recess while Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) was speaking. Lankford, a Republican, had previously said he would reject the electoral vote. Members of Congress and their aides were seen moving around the chamber nervously during the break. Shortly after, senators were evacuated from the building along with Vice President Mike Pence. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) tweeted, “They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane.” Tear gas was seen in the capitol building at the time.