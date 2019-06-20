Senators Get Classified UFO Briefing From Navy

Three more senators received classified briefings from the Navy on Wednesday about UFOs, Politico reports. Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-VA) office confirmed that the senator had attended the briefings. “If naval pilots are running into unexplained interference in the air, that’s a safety concern Senator Warner believes we need to get to the bottom of,” Warner’s spokeswoman said in a statement. Sources said the Wednesday briefings are just the latest in what could be more briefings for lawmakers and staff in the Intelligence, Armed Services and Defense Appropriations committees. There has reportedly been a growing interest in the matter among lawmakers after it was revealed in 2017 that the Pentagon had established a program to study unexplained sightings at the behest of then-Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) in 2007. Multiple sailors who believed they encountered unusual aircraft were interviewed as part of the program, and some of the incidents were caught on video and released publicly.