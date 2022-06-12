Senators Announce a Bipartisan Gun Safety Framework
BREAKTHROUGH
In a significant congressional advancement, senators announced a bipartisan gun safety framework on Sunday. In total, 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats signified their support for the proposal. Politico reported that the package includes heightened examination of gun buyers 21 and under, increased spending on mental health services and school security, and incentives for states to enact red-flag laws. Under the proposal, gun buyers 21 and under will have their juvenile criminal and mental health records reviewed. According to the announcement, the proposal seeks to target what Politico called "illegal unlicensed firearms dealers." The legislative text has not yet been written, and a GOP aide involved in the negotiations emphasized that the announcement represents an “agreement on principles, not legislative text.”