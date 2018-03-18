Senators Slam Trump Lawyer Over Call to End Mueller Probe

Democratic senators and House members took to TV and Twitter on Saturday to blast John Dowd, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, after he told The Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should shut down the Russia probe. “The continued attacks on law enforcement by @realDonaldTrump and his lackeys must stop,” tweeted Sen. Bob Casey, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Dowd’s comments “yet another indication that the first instinct of the president and his legal team is not to cooperate with Special Counsel Mueller, but to undermine him at every turn.” (Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego merely tweeted, “Hell no.”) Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Michael Bennet, and Jeanne Shaheen also warned of a constitutional crisis if Trump moved to shut down Mueller’s investigation. Meanwhile, Mark Warner, a member of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence, urged, “Every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, needs to speak up in defense of the Special Counsel. Now.” Dowd’s comments came a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who been interviewed by Mueller’s team and asked about the firing of former FBI head James Comey.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10