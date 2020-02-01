Senators Vote Away Their Own Power to Save Trump from Himself

I decided I needed to come watch the Senate vote itself into constitutional darkness, and the republic one step closer to fasco-monarchism. So I rounded up one of the Beast credentials Friday afternoon and sped down to Capitol Hill.

I revere this place. I used to, anyway. I remember that when I was about 14, my older sister got a job on the Hill. On the House side. In the Rayburn House Office Building, for those of you who know such things. When we visited, I just thought she was doing the most glamorous, important work in the world. Later, I worked on the Hill, too, in the Longworth Building. I was out of college then, but still young enough to walk around the place starry-eyed. The ornate floors and ceilings, the busts of all those great men, the massive paintings of our formative moments; those weird secret little passageways in the basement of the Capitol that only the truly initiated could learn to navigate. I thought I was in the most important place on Earth. And in fact, except I guess for the White House, I was.

I still get humbled when I go to the Senate. You can’t sit in that chamber, if you’ve read some history, and not be overwhelmed at the thought of the things that have happened there. Of course, once you’ve read some more history, you know that—certainly in the Senate, which was designed to second-guess and tap (or slam) the brakes on progress—more of those things were bad than good.