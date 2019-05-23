HELP US
Send The Daily Beast a Tip
It’s easier than ever to send sensitive information and documents to our journalists.
The Daily Beast is dedicated to independent journalism, pursued without fear or favor. But to do it right, we need your help. We need your tips. We need documents that you may come across. That’s why The Daily Beast has made it easier than ever for you to send sensitive information and documents to our journalists. Learn more here about how to contact us via email, snail mail, Signal, and SecureDrop.