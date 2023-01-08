CHEAT SHEET
40 Dead and Dozens Injured in Horrific Senegal Bus Crash
Forty people were killed and at least another 78 injured after two busses collided in central Senegal on Sunday. The two vehicles crashed into one anther on National Road No. 1 after one punctured a tire, sending it careening across the public motorway and into oncoming traffic, according to public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng. The incident occurred in Gnivy village around 3:30 p.m. “Following today’s serious accident in Gniby which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a 3-day national mourning from January 9th,” tweeted President Macky Sall, extending his “heartfelt condolences” to affected families and victims of the crash.