Senior Space Force Official Kept Job After Investigation Into Sex Toy Scandal
‘CHARACTER ISSUES’
A senior Space Force civilian employee kept his high-profile job and a six-figure salary, despite an Inspector General investigation into several reported instances of workplace misconduct that turned the agency into a frat house, according to the Air Force Times. Andrew Cox, a director of the Space Security and Defense Program, was likened to a “13-year-old boy” by colleagues, at one time joking that he could seduce Washington officials into offering more funding by wearing a pair of tight, silver pants. In 2018, he donned a chartreuse green “mankini” to an office “Bad Santa” party. In another instance, Cox delivered a “gold G-string” in a glass case as a gift for an admiral, stuffing dollar bills and socks in the crotch to pronounce its size. “Cox has done good things for this country — things that most people will never know about,” another complainant said, according to the outlet. “I … want him there, just without the [character] issues.”