YIKES
Senior Trump Official Mina Chang Inflated Resume: Report
A senior Trump administration official reportedly inflated her resume with several misleading claims about her education, professional background, and nonprofit work—even creating a fake Time magazine cover with her face on it, according to NBC News. Mina Chang, the 35-year-old deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, allegedly falsely claimed she was a Harvard Business School graduate and exaggerated the extent of her nonprofit’s work. Chang, who started her position in April, also allegedly made up a role on a United Nations panel, falsely stated she addressed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and erroneously implied she had previously testified before Congress. According to NBC News, Chang was initially being considered for another government job before Congress started questioning her resume—including her time working for her nonprofit, Linking the World.
In a 2017 video posted on the nonprofit’s website, according to NBC News, Chang describes her work while a Time magazine cover with her face on it scrolls in the background. “Here you are on Time magazine, congratulations! Tell me about this cover and how it came to be?” asks an interviewer, who later said Chang brought the Time cover to the interview to show off her work. “Well, we started using drone technology in disaster response and so that was when the whole talk of how is technology being used to save lives in disaster response scenarios, I suppose I brought some attention to that,” Chang said. Tax filings do not indicate any information about overseas projects for the nonprofit, which had a budget of less than $300,000, according to NBC. A Time magazine spokesperson confirmed to NBC that the cover is “not authentic.”