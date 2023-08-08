Senior U.S. Diplomat Victoria Nuland’s Request Snubbed by Niger Coup Leaders
‘QUITE FIRM’
A senior U.S. diplomat says she was barred from meeting with Niger’s president who was seized by his own guards at his palace in a coup last month. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland blamed coup leaders for the denial, describing ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum as under “virtual house arrest” during her visit to the Niger capital of Niamey. Describing her interactions with the military junta involved in the coup, Nuland told reporters, according to the Associated Press, “They were quite firm about how they want to proceed, and it is not in support of the constitution of Niger.” She added that the discussions during the two-hour meeting were “extremely frank and at times quite difficult,” but did reveal President Bazoum was being detained with his wife and son.