If You’ve Been Coveting a Luxury Bag, Senreve’s Revival Sales Event Is a Can’t Miss
PERFECTLY IMPERFECT
SENREVE is the highly-coveted Asian-American-and-female-founded luxury brand made for the women who do-it-all. In celebration of Earth Day, SENREVE is bringing back its one-of-a-kind Handbag Revival sale event. This event offers consumers a chance to purchase gently handled handbags that were previously displayed in stores or used in photoshoots or which have minor imperfections. Choose the level of wear you’re comfortable with, from almost perfect to a few flaws to save up to 50%. Other luxury handbag labels often burn these products to “protect” brand value, while SENREVE takes a sustainability stance and makes sure these bags go to a good home.
SENREVE’s best-sellers like the Maestra, the Aria, and the Alunna are all up for grabs. But you better act fast! Past Handbag Revivals have sold through inventory in hours.
SENREVE’s iconic Maestra can hold a 15” inch laptop and be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack.
Maestra
15% off the original price
The Aria is an upgraded version of a fanny pack with three interior pockets and the ability to be worn as a belt bag, crossbody, or a clutch.
Aria Belt Bag
10% off the original price
The latest addition to the SENREVE family, the Alunna features a quick access exterior cardholder and fits a 6” Kindle. Wear it over the shoulder, as a backpack, or as a crossbody.
Alunna
10% off the original price
