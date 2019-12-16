When your family, a best friend, or significant other asks you what you want for the holidays, it can be hard to pick just one thing. Consider asking for a made-to-last handbag that strikes the perfect balance between everyday practicality and fun indulgence.

Senreve bags are the definition of practical luxury, a seamless blend of beauty, quality, and functionality. Founded by Coral Chung and Wendy Wen, Senreve set out to create the perfect luxury handbag for rising professional women. Each bag is made with genuine Italian leather that is both stain- and scratch-resistant. Couple that with a lifetime warranty, and any Senreve bag will be a treasured keepsake for years to come! Here’s a quick guide to some of the best bags Senreve has to offer.

Maestra Bag You can’t go wrong with the Maestra, Senreve’s most popular bag. Sporting a sleek look and available in 37 different colors (!!), this bag can accommodate anything – including a 15” laptop. Functional enough for work and beautiful enough for evenings, the Maestra can be worn as a backpack, tote, crossbody, or satchel. It is a bag that can truly multitask as much as you do. Buy on Senreve $ 895

Envelope Sleeve To keep all the daily essentials in order, the Envelope Sleeve is the answer. This elegant leather-bound clutch comes in 19 vivid colors and is the perfect case for your laptop or work documents. Held closed with a magnetic snap, the Envelope Sleeve can transform from a portfolio clutch to an evening bag at a moment’s notice. Buy on Senreve $ 250

Doctor Bag The Doctor Bag is a beautiful over-the-shoulder or handheld bag. Rocking seven interior compartments for all your personal items, a central compartment spacious enough for a 12” laptop (with room to spare!), and two more exterior compartments, the Doctor Bag is designed to streamline a busy lifestyle with style. Buy on Senreve $ 895

Crossbody One of the most versatile bags in Senreve’s arsenal, the Crossbody is loaded with multipurpose features. You can swap between leather and chain straps to keep the look fresh. The top pouch can be detached and used as a Bracelet Pouch, or swapped out with a different colored Bracelet Pouch for some added flair! Buy on Senreve $ 575

The next time a loved one asks what you’re lusting for this holiday season, don’t answer with a vague “whatever you think is best.” Instead, gently (or not so gently, whatever your style is) nudge them in the direction of one of these luxurious bags. It’s a present that will last forever, and you’ll think of the gifter every time you use it.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.