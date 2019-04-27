Senreve’s Luxury Bags Add Sustainability to Their Long List of Features

Senreve founders Coral Chung and Wendy Wen set out to create luxury bags specifically designed to empower busy and ambitious women like themselves. Building on their own experience in the luxury retail space and what they learned during their time at Wharton, MIT, and Stanford, they figured out what working women want in a bag: versatility, elegant design, impeccable quality, and innovative construction. And they deliver—their marquee bag, the Maestra, is a Scouted reader favorite.

Beyond serving their customer, Chung and Wen also want to show that luxury handbags don’t have to come at the expense of a clean planet. For example, they rely on a survey- and demand-driven approach in creating their luxury bags in the first place. “We are able to test things out to see what sticks,” they told the Daily Beast regarding their direct-to-consumer structure, “without investing money and massive and wasteful production quantities.”

Adding to their sustainability efforts, they’re currently offering the chance to give gently handled handbags a new life—with limited-time discounts on products that may have been used in a photo shoot or a similar, low-touch capacity—including the Maestra in all of its beautiful Italian-leather-glory. Whether you want to save on a responsible and sustainable handbag or upgrade your own with one from a brand you can trust to take your concerns seriously, Senreve is a good option.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.