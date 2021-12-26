Unlock Free Gifts When You Purchase a Chic New Handbag From This Asian American-Founded Luxury Bag Brand
Exquisite
Why should you wait till New Year’s Eve to celebrate all the amazing moments of 2021? SENREVE — a luxury bag brand founded and operated by Asian American women — is kicking off its New Year’s celebration early. From now through the end of the year, SENREVE will reward you for shopping more. Any purchase over $400 receives a free strap to customize your bag’s look. Choose from a long link chain ($130 value), short beveled chain ($130 value), or statement strap ($150 value). Spend $800+ and get a free leather laptop sleeve ($245 value) — great for carrying your laptop, notebook, or papers. It also doubles as a clutch to take you from day to night.
The Maestra is SENREVE’s most popular bag, and it's easy to see why. It's made with genuine Italian leather, has a stain-resistant suede interior, and has eight compartments to hold daily essentials like your wallet, keys, and laptop — with room to spare. Since you can wear it as a crossbody, satchel, backpack, or tote, it’s as flexible as your schedule isn’t.
Maestra Bag
The Alunna is a multi-tasking masterpiece. It’s small but mighty, and can hold a small tablet with two interior pockets for easy organization. You'll never have to dig through your bag to find your keys again. The handy exterior cardholder provides quick access to your ID or metro card.
Alunna Bag
From business meetings to happy hours, the Aria has got your back. This elegant take on the classic fanny pack has three interior pockets to keep headphones, cards, and chargers neatly tucked away. But the real highlight here is all the ways you can wear it, as a belt bag, a sling, crossbody, or carried under your arm as a clutch. You can even swap the strap for one of the metal chains you can choose as your gift with your $400+ purchase.
Aria Belt Bag
