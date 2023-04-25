Senreve’s Celebrity-Loved Leather Bags Are on Rare Sale Right Now
QUIET LUXURY
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Senreve’s premium Italian leather handbags have become ubiquitous in celebrity outfit sitings—Angelina Jolie, Emma Roberts, Brie Larson, and Kristen Bell have all been spotted carrying the brand’s bags. The brand epitomizes fashion’s current “quiet luxury” movement, prioritizing quality construction, supple leather, and understated, practical silhouettes over flagrant logo display, borderline un-wearable shapes, and overly-trendy details.
The AAPI and female-founded brand rarely offers sales, but right now, you can score up to 30 percent off its handbags, totes, keychains, jewelry, and other accessories during its Spring Sale Event. For a limited time, take 20 percent off $400+ with code SPRING20; 25 percent off $600+ with code SPRING25; and 30 percent off $800+ with code SPRING30. This includes Senreve’s best-selling Maestra line, the office-friendly Gemelli tote, and the brand’s newly-launched Aria Belt bags. Plus, take an additional 40 percent off sale items using the code EXTRA40 at checkout. This is undoubtedly one of Senreve’s best sales of the year, so whether you’re in the market for a new investment bag or on the hunt for a chic Mother’s Day gift, Senreve’s Spring sale has got you covered.
Senreve Spring Into Sale Event
Take Up to 30% Off + Extra 40% Off Sale
