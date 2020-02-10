CHEAT SHEET
    The Best Luxury Handbags to Shop From the Senreve Valentine’s Day Sale

    Ad by Senreve

    Senreve knows how to celebrate the highs and lows that come with a holiday dedicated to the heart. Its Heartbreaker/Matchmaker promotion is the best way to handle your Valentine’s Day gifting and is an excellent opportunity to snag a stain- and scratch-resistant, genuine Italian leather handbag for the handbag-loving love in your life.

    Hopefully, the only heartbreak you will experience this Valentine’s Day is the loss of a few color options. Senreve is retiring nine of its over thirty colors, meaning this is your last chance to shop colors like Smooth Latte and Suede Blush. However, heartbreak means better things are coming—with “matchmaker” bundled pricing, readers can enjoy buying select Senreve bags in pairs. A combination of the reliable Maestra and Coda Belt Bag, for example, nets you two of Senreve’s most versatile bags and 17% in savings. Looking for something more compact? Then you can’t go wrong with a Midi Maestra and Envelope Sleeve, an elegant pairing that comes at 10% off. Finally, the Aria and Coda Belt Bags (also 10% off) make for the perfect travel accessories. With only four days left, time’s running out to get your one-of-a-kind sweetheart a one-of-a-kind bag (or two).

    Aria Belt Bag + Coda Belt Bag

    10% off individual prices

    Buy on Senreve$711

    Midi Maestra + Envelope Sleeve

    10% off individual prices

    Buy on Senreve$941

    Maestra Bag + Coda Belt Bag

    17% off individual prices

    Buy on Senreve$1071