Six Republican Senators Vote Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill
92-6
The Senate voted Wednesday to advance a bill directing the Justice Department to speed up its review of anti-Asian hate crimes and strengthen reporting in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. While 92 senators voted in favor, six Republicans voted against the legislation: Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Josh Hawley (R-MS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Roger Marshall (R-KS). Cotton said in a statement, “The ‘COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,’ has been moved to the Senate floor with little commentary, factfinding, or Committee consideration.” Anti-Asian harassment and attacks have increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, most notably culminating in an attack on Asian massage parlors in the Atlanta area that left eight dead. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), the first Asian-American woman elected to the Senate, sponsored the bill.