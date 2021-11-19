Bipartisan Group of Female Senators Condemn NYT’s Coverage of Sinema’s Fashion
BIPARTISAN FASHION POLICE
Three female senators from both parties have taken issue with The New York Times’ coverage of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s fashion—straight to its “Letters to the Editor” page. “The Times has published four separate pieces analyzing the style and dress of our colleague Senator Kyrsten Sinema,” wrote Sens. Susan Collins (R-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). “We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues.” The three noted Sinema’s comments on her fashion choices in a Politico interview, in which she noted her wardrobe was “not a news story.” “Senator Sinema is a serious, hardworking member of the Senate who contributes a great deal to the policy deliberations before us,” the three wrote, perhaps underselling her influence. “Your repeated focus on how she dresses, rather than what she says and does, is demeaning, sexist and inappropriate.”