Document Outlining Biden Security Info Found on Random Irish Street
OOPS!
President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland has already been marred with security concerns and threats of terrorism—made worse by the fact that a sensitive security document containing information about local law enforcement protection for the U.S. president was found lying on a street in Belfast Wednesday. It is believed that a local resident found the paper and immediately reported it to authorities, according to an anonymous U.S. law enforcement official that confirmed the document’s legitimacy to USA Today. The paper did not disclose any information about the Secret Service operations, only those of the Belfast police. Despite the blunder, the U.S. agency told USA Today that it still has upmost confidence in the North Irish police. “The Police Service of Northern Ireland informed the Secret Service of media reports regarding a potentially sensitive document, which may contain law-enforcement material,” the Secret Service said. “While we do not discuss the specifics of any protective operation, the president’s movements were not affected by these reports.”