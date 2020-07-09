Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon Has Gone Missing After Writing ‘Will-Like’ Note
The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has gone missing after leaving a “will-like” note to his family, according to reports. City police said a search is underway for Mayor Park Won-soon and his last phone signal has been traced to the Sungbuk neighborhood. However, his phone has now been switched off. AP reports the mayor was reported missing by his daughter, who is said to have told police that he left a concerning note before leaving the family home Thursday. Seoul Metropolitan Government confirmed Park didn’t show up for work as expected. Officers, drones, and police dogs are being used in the large-scale search operation, according to the reports. AP reports that Park, who is a member of President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party, is considered to be a potential presidential candidate for the liberals in the 2022 elections.