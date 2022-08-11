Seoul Will Ban ‘Parasite’ Basement Apartments After Drowning Deaths in Biblical Flooding
‘THREATENS THE VULNERABLE’
Seoul is set to phase out semi-basement apartments like the one that was dramatically flooded in the movie Parasite after torrential rains have led to horrific drownings during floods this week. The South Korean capital will no longer permit the building of the cramped residences known as “banjiha” after two women and a teenager died in the rainwater this week, and officials say existing apartments at risk will also eventually be converted. The city has been drenched in the heaviest rainfall in 80 years which, as of Wednesday, has seen at least 11 people either dead or missing. Two sisters in their forties and a girl, 13, called for help as their home flooded Monday—they were later found dead after rescuers couldn’t reach them. “Underground and semi-underground housing threatens the vulnerable in all aspects,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon told local media.