Separatists in South Yemen Declare Independence From Saudi-Backed Government
Separatists with the Southern Transitional Council in southern Yemen, who are supported by the United Arab Emirates, have declared self-rule, breaking a peace deal signed in November with the Saudi-backed government which is internationally recognized. The ruling government warned the separatists and their supporters of “dangerous and catastrophic consequences” over the move. “The announcement by the so-called transitional council of its intention to establish a southern administration is a resumption of its armed insurgency.” Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami said in a statement. A Saudi-led coalition launched a military campaign in 2015 after Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa. In August, the Southern Transitional Council seized the government’s temporary capital of Aden.