All The Best Beauty Deals to Shop From Sephora’s Epic Spring Sale

Sephora rarely offers sales and discounts, so whenever they do happen, it's always worth shopping to stock up on your favorite beauty products while they're discounted. Today, the beauty retailer launched its VIB spring savings sale, which means Sephora Rouge members (those in the program who have spent $1,000 or more over the past year) can score 20 percent off site-wide with the code SAVESPRING. Oh, and you can also get free shipping right now when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout!

If you're not a Rouge member, you'll still be able to shop the sale—you'll just have to wait a bit longer to shop depending on your Sephora Beauty Insider status. Here's the breakdown:

Rouge Members (those who spent over $1000 in the past year) : 20 percent off from April 1 through April 11

(those who spent over $1000 in the past year) 20 percent off from April 1 through April 11 VIB Members (those who spent $350 in the past year): 15 percent off from April 5 through April 11

(those who spent $350 in the past year): 15 percent off from April 5 through April 11 Insider Members: 10 percent from April 7 through April 11

If you're not already a Sephora Beauty Insider member, you can sign up here to get access to the sale (and tons of other perks, including free deluxe samples!) here. Once you're all signed up, you'll earn a point for each dollar you spend at Sephora (in-store and online) and it's totally free to join. Scroll through below to check out all of the splendid products worth adding to your cart.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Dyson is another coveted brand that almost NEVER gets marked down, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this rare deal. The iconic AirWrap has already sold out, but you can still get your hands on their latest hair innovation, the Corrale hair straightener. Buy at Sephora $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei™ Retinol Oil Okay, Drunk Elephant rarely goes on sale, so now's the time to stock up on this coveted brand. And if you haven't tried the brand's newly-launched retinol oil, trust me when I say you need to. It's the only retinol I've used that works its anti-aging magic without causing irritation and peeling. Game-changer! Buy at Sephora $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Not only is this gorgeous glass bottle the ultimate vanity candy, but the honey-infused hair oil is the best multi-tasking hair product you'll find. Plus, it makes your hair smell like heaven. Buy at Sephora $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lawless Conseal the Deal Coverage I'm not going to lie—I love every single product Lawless makes, but this lightweight, full-coverage concealer is probably my favorite to date. Buy at Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ellis Brooklyn SUN FRUIT Eau de Parfum Ellis Brooklyn's gorgeous fragrances don't go on sale very often, so now's the perfect opportunity to refresh your spring scent lineup. Buy at Sephora $ 105 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dae Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment If you have color-treated, bleached, or just damaged hair, this nourishing conditioner is a must-have—and yes, it smells amazing. Buy at Sephora $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Freck LASHROCKET Mascara Not only does this newly-launched mascara make you look like you've gotten extensions, but it's also infused with lash-enhancing peptides. Buy at Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.