Sephora’s Spring Sale Includes Up to 20% Off Tatcha, Nars, and More

SPRING SAVINGS Sephora’s Savings Event Is the Best Time to Restock for Fall With exclusive, tiered discounts on bestselling beauty, this limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to stock up. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Sephora

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re a loyal (or even occasional) Sephora shopper, you probably already know that its annual Fall Savings Event is now open for Rouge VIB members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sephora Savings Event is tiered: Rouge members can score 20 percent off starting Oct. 30, VIB members can score 15 percent off starting Nov. 3, and Insiders get 10 percent off on Nov. 3. Plus, the entire Sephora collection is 30 percent off—no membership required.

If you’re not already a VIB member, you can sign up for the Beauty Insider Program for free and start earning redeemable points with every purchase. The Sephora Savings Event runs through Nov. 9, so you still have time to sign up and take advantage of rare savings on premium and luxury beauty brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sephora’s Savings Event (formerly known as the VIB Sale) is one of the retailer’s only sales of the year, so you don’t want to miss it. In fact, unlike many beauty retailers that offer sales for virtually every holiday, Sephora has only had two sitewide sales a year.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Scouted Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

From wellness items like infrared sauna blankets by HigherDOSE to pore-blurring blushes from Tower 28 and Shani Darden’s tried-and-true Retinol Reform Serum, Sephora’s Savings Event is not one to sit out.

Sephora Violette_fr Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick Violette_fr’s Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick is probably the most innovative lip formula I’ve ever tried. I am a loyal matte lip lover, but this formula delivers a buildable color payoff while still somehow being slightly sheer (hence the name). Plus, the transfer-proof formula imparts a velvet-matte (and non-drying) finish that stays put for hours. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 Infused with firming and line-plumping peptides and ceramides, this lightweight, mineral sunscreen is my favorite tinted base. It evens out the skin without masking it and delivers a dose of skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and allantoin. Shop Now Sephora

Sephora FlutterHabit Lash Off Removal Spray Whether you wear lashes every day or only on special occasions, removal isn’t always seamless—especially if you’d rather avoid ripping out your *real* lashes. FlutterHabit’s Lash Off Removal Spray gently melts off falsies and eye makeup without tugging, pulling, or irritating. Plus, the formula includes lash-enhancing castor oil and squalene to promote hydration and prevent breakage. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Marc Jacobs Beauty Joystick Buildable Cream Blush Stick Aside from its adorable packaging, Marc Jacobs’ Joystick Cream Blush Stick truly delivers. The creamy formula delivers buildable opacity and blends seamlessly into the skin before setting. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Sarah Creal Eyes Up 24H Creamy Kajal Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner Designed for mature skin, Sarah Creal’s longwearing eye pencils have gone viral for a reason. They’re creamy and don’t tug on the skin, yet set in place upon application for all-day wear—no smearing, smudging, or settling into crow’s feet and fine lines. Plus, the colors are gorgeous. My favorite is Rose Bronze. Shop At Sephora

Sephora HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket I could wax poetic about this compact infrared sauna blanket for days. It’s expensive but the best wellness investment I’ve ever made. You can burn up to 600 calories per hour by just lying down in the sleeping bag-like device, and it helps sweat out toxins without having to strip down in public at the gym or fitness studio. It is beyond worth every penny—especially when it’s on sale. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System While there are a few legitimate dupes for the coveted Dyson Airwrap now, is the best on the market. While it’s less expensive than the Dyson, it’s still pricey, so grab it while it’s on rare sale. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Innbeauty Project Extreme Cream Eye Firming & Contouring Refillable Eye Cream This affordable eye cream performs as well as (if not better than) its $200 counterparts. Infused with biomimetic peptides and pro-retinol, this lifting and crepe-reducing eye cream is a multi-tasking beauty hero. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara While I usually opt for drugstore mascaras, this is one of the few prestige formulas worth splurging for. The clean formula lengthens like a dream and doesn’t clump, flake, or transfer. Shop At Sephora

Sephora MARA Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating & Brightening Facial Essence Mara has swiftly become one of my top favorite skincare brands over the last year, and its new Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating & Brightening Facial Essence is another winner. The glow-getting all-in-one essence hydrates, plumps, and brightens the skin instantly while firming and smoothing the skin with regular use. This formula sold out just two weeks after launching on Sephora and was only recently restocked, so don't wait to get your hands on it. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Tower 28 Beauty GetSet Blur Set Matte Powder Blush Tower 28’s newly launched Beauty GetSet Blur Set Matte Powder Blush is one of my favorite powder blush formulas. The pore-blurring formula delivers solid color payoff and mega-lasting power without looking chalky or overly matte. Plus, every single universally flattering hue in the drop is utterly gorgeous, but my favorite is ‘Culver Crush,’ a pinky-peach. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum As much as I try to force it, my skin hates most retinoids, but celebrity esthetician Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform Serum is one of the few formulas it not only tolerates but actually *likes.* The cult-favorite retinol serum contains encapsulated retinol for gentle regeneration and AHA to gradually exfoliate the skin and boost cell turnover. Most importantly, it doesn’t irritate my skin or cause the dreaded purge period that similar formulations do. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil This super lightweight hair gloss-oil gives your hair swoon-worthy shine without leaving behind a greasy residue and damping down the volume. I love the lightly scented oil for taming frizz and flyaways and nourishing my *very* dry and bleach-damaged ends. Plus, how chic is this bottle? Shop At Sephora

Sephora Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream As a longtime loyalist to Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer, I was thrilled when the brand dropped a richer, more emollient, barrier-repairing cream for dry skin, post-retinoid irritation, and any time my skin needs a little extra TLC—which is, apparently, often since I’ve been using this every day since it arrived in the mail. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Shark Beauty CryoGlow Cooling LED Face Mask I’ve tried over a dozen LED face masks over the years, and Shark Beauty’s new CryoGlow Cooling LED Face Mask is the coolest one to date. This high-tech face mask harnesses the anti-aging and acne-fighting superpowered of LED light therapy (it’s equipped with red, blue, and deep infrared light) but is also designed with InstaChill technology that delivers Cryo-inspired integrated cooling to de-puff and tighten the skin in just a few minutes. It is worth the hype and every penny—especially when it’s on sale. Shop At Sephora

Sephora REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel With Lamination Effect I have tried many brow products to achieve the laminated effect I love (I know that thin brows are back, but I suffered the consequences of over-plucking in the ’00s for a decade afterward, so I will not be revisiting this trend). Even though I have found some that I like, I always come back to the REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel. While it can leave a slight white cast effect if you use too much formula, it’s the only gel that gives you all-day hold and complete shaping control. I can’t live without this stuff, so I will be stocking up on a few tubes. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment With summer on the horizon, I’m looking forward to extra-long days and the nostalgic, carefree vibes that come hand-in-hand with my favorite season. What I’m not looking for, however, is June and July’s scorching temperatures and sky-high humidity levels. Fortunately, Amika is on frizz patrol this season (and the next one) with its Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment. Frizzy strands don’t stand a chance against this 60-second in-shower rinse. I love that this product doesn’t leave a greasy residue, and even though you rinse it out, it’s still working its magic. Shop At Sephora

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Eau de Parfum If you’re in the market for new fragrance, Sephora’s fall sale is a great time to score a new signature scent without paying full price. Ellis Brooklyn has launched several new fragrances since Super Amber, but this warm, sexy, and not-too-sweet scent will always be my favorite. It’s rich and sultry without being overpowering, and the wear time is a solid eight hours. If you’re looking for an elevated, more grown-up alternative to your go-to vanilla scent (and are OK with a little spice), I couldn’t reccomend Super Amber more. Shop At Sephora

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register