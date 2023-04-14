Sephora’s Spring Sale Includes Up to 20% Off Tatcha, Nars, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some people stop into Sephora once or twice a year, grabbing a lipstick or two, maybe a moisturizer they know will make a good gift for a friend, and maybe to get a new perfume after trying a sample.

For other people, Sephora is a way of life. If you know what a VIB, or Rogue status is, or you have a huge stash of Insider points, you are probably in this category. And in case you’re not a Very Important Beauty Insider, or VIB, is someone who spends $350 at Sephora in one calendar year; Rouge status is earned when you spend $1,000 there in a year; and anyone can join the Beauty Insider Program and earn redeemable points with every purchase.

If you’re a VIB or even a vaunted Rouge-level Sephora fan, you won’t want to miss the Sephora Spring Savings Event. If you do, you’ll have another half a year, give or take, until the next Sephora sale because, unlike some brands that have sales on New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Arbor Day, every other Tuesday, and so on, Sephora has only had two sales a year—and they’re big ones.

Starting on April 14 through April 24, the chain’s annual Sephora Savings Event begins with a hefty 20% off offered to Rouge members. That’s $27 off a jar of Ravanat’s Radiant Rani-Saffron Brightening Dark Spot Treatment, for example, which you could then use to buy the Multi-Peptide Eye Serum from The Ordinary.

On April 18, the savings begin for VIBs and Insiders (remember, anyone can be an Insider, it’s free to sign up, and there is no minimum spend needed), with the former getting 15% off and everyone entitled to 10% off all purchases. That sale also lasts until April 24. After April 24, it’s back to full prices at Sephora until the fall, so don’t sit this one out. Scroll through below to check out our commerce editor’s top picks.

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System The only actual dupe for the Dyson Airwrap. Buy At Sephora $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Makeup Forever HD Matte Velvet Longwear Powder Foundation This new powder foundation is like a real-life Instagram filter. Buy At Sephora $

Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro LED Mask Bundle This cult-favorite LED mask is an investment well worth it—especially when it’s on sale. Buy At Sephora $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato Perfume Pistachio is officially *the* fragrance of 2023, and this new perfume smells like a dream—and it’s not overpoweringly sweet, either. Buy At Sephora $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Tinted Lip Balm This line-filling and volume-boosting tinted lip balm is all I’ve been wearing on my lips for the past month. Buy At Sephora $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ This is one of the best sunscreens on the market—it’s a Sephora best-seller for good reason. Buy At Sephora $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Caliray Get Lit Skin & Mood Boosting Supplement This tasty beauty and mood booster is infused with biotin, green tea, and D3 to target the visible signs of aging from the inside out. Buy At Sephora $

