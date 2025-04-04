Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some people stop into Sephora once or twice a year, grabbing a lipstick or two, or maybe a moisturizer they know will make a good gift for a friend, and maybe to get a new perfume after trying a sample.

For other people, Sephora is a way of life. If you know what a VIB, or Rogue status is, or you have a huge stash of Insider points, you are probably in this category. And in case you’re not a Very Important Beauty Insider, or VIB, is someone who spends $350 at Sephora in one calendar year; Rouge status is earned when you spend $1,000 there in a year; and anyone can join the Beauty Insider Program and earn redeemable points with every purchase.

If you’re a VIB or even a vaunted Rouge-level Sephora fan, you won’t want to miss the Sephora Spring Savings Event (formerly Sephora VIB Sales). If you do, you’ll have another half a year, give or take, until the next Sephora sale because, unlike some brands that have sales on New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Arbor Day, every other Tuesday, and so on, Sephora has only had two sales a year—and they’re big ones.

SEPHORA SAVINGS EVENT DETAILS

CODE: SAVEMORE

BEAUTY INSIDER MEMBER SPECIFIC DISCOUNTS:

ROUGE: 20 percent off from April 4 to April 14.

VIB: 15 percent off from April 8 to April 14.

INSIDER: 10 percent off from April 8 to April 14.

Starting on April 4 through April 14, the retailer’s annual Sephora Savings Event begins with a hefty 20 percent off offered to Rouge members. That’s $27 off a jar of Ranavat’s Radiant Rani-Saffron Brightening Dark Spot Treatment, for example, which you could then use to buy the Multi-Peptide Eye Serum from The Ordinary.

On April 8, the savings begin for VIBs and Insiders (remember, anyone can be an Insider; it’s free to sign up, and there is no minimum spend needed), with the former getting 15 percent off and everyone entitled to 10 percent off all purchases. After April 14, it’s back to full prices at Sephora until the fall, so don’t sit this one out. Scroll through below to check out our commerce editor, Mia Maguire’s top picks.

Violette_fr Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick Down From $29 Violette_fr’s Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick is probably the most innovative lip formula I’ve ever tried. I am a loyal matte lip lover, but this formula delivers a buildable color payoff while still somehow being slightly sheer (hence the name). Plus, the transfer-proof formula imparts a velvet-matte (and non-drying) finish that stays put for hours. Buy At Sephora

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Down From $300 While there are a few legitimate dupes for the coveted Dyson Airwrap now, is the best on the market. While it’s less expensive than the Dyson, it’s still pricey, so grab it while it’s on rare sale. Buy At Sephora Free Returns | Free Shipping

MARA Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating & Brightening Facial Essence Down From $54 Mara has swiftly become one of my top favorite skincare brands over the last year, and its new Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating & Brightening Facial Essence is another winner. The glow-getting all-in-one essence hydrates, plumps, and brightens the skin instantly while firming and smoothing the skin with regular use. This formula sold out just two weeks after launching on Sephora and was only recently restocked, so don't wait to get your hands on it. Buy At Sephora Free Shipping

Tower 28 Beauty GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush Down From $22 Tower 28’s newly launched Beauty GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush is one of my favorite powder blush formulas of all time. The pore-blurring formula delivers solid color payoff and mega-lasting power without looking chalky or overly matte. Plus, every single universally flattering hue in the drop is utterly gorgeous, but my favorite is ‘Culver Crush,’ a pinky-peach. Buy At Sephora

Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream Down From $69 As a longtime loyalist to Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer, I was thrilled when the brand dropped a richer, more emollient, barrier-repairing cream for dry skin, post-retinoid irritation, and any time my skin needs a little extra TLC—which is, apparently, often since I’ve been using this every day since it arrived in the mail. Buy At Sephora Free Returns | Free Shipping

Shark Beauty CryoGlow Cooling + LED Face Mask Down From $349 I’ve tried over a dozen LED face masks over the years, and Shark Beauty’s new CryoGlow Cooling + LED Face Mask is the coolest one to date. This high-tech face mask harnesses the anti-aging and acne-fighting superpowered of LED light therapy (it’s equipped with red, blue, and deep infrared light) but is also designed with InstaChill technology that delivers Cryo-inspired integrated cooling to de-puff and tighten the skin in just a few minutes. It is worth the hype and every penny—especially when it’s on sale. Buy At Sephora Free Shipping

REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel With Lamination Effect Down From $24 I have tried many brow products to achieve the laminated effect I love (I know that thin brows are back, but I suffered the consequences of over-plucking in the ’00s for a decade afterward, so I will not be revisiting this trend). Even though I have found some that I like, I always come back to the REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel. While it can leave a slight white cast effect if you use too much formula, it’s the only gel that gives you all-day hold and complete shaping control. I can’t live without this stuff, so I will be stocking up on a few tubes. Buy At Sephora Free Returns | Free Shipping

Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment Down From $32 With summer on the horizon, I’m looking forward to extra-long days and the nostalgic, carefree vibes that come hand-in-hand with my favorite season. What I’m not looking for, however, is June and July’s scorching temperatures and sky-high humidity levels. Fortunately, Amika is on frizz patrol this season (and the next one) with its Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment. Frizzy strands don’t stand a chance against this 60-second in-shower rinse. I love that this product doesn’t leave a greasy residue, and even though you rinse it out, it’s still working its magic. Buy At Sephora

Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Tinted Lip Balm Down From $26 This clean line-filling and volume-boosting tinted lip balm is all I’ve been wearing on my lips for the past month. If you’ve been looking for a sign to ditch your lackluster lip balm for a new formula that actually hydrates for hours while giving a boost of volume—and without the sting—consider your search over. Buy At Sephora Free Returns | Free Shipping

Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Eau de Parfum Down From $110 If you’re in the market for new fragrance, Sephora’s spring sale is a great time to score a new signature scent without paying full price. Ellis Brooklyn has launched several new fragrances since Super Amber, but this warm, sexy, and not-too-sweet scent will always be my favorite. It’s rich and sultry without being overpowering, and the wear time is a solid eight hours. If you’re looking for an elevated, more grown-up alternative to your go-to vanilla scent (and are OK with a little spice), I couldn’t reccomend Super Amber more. Buy At Sephora Free Shipping