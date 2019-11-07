THE BEAUTY OF SAVING
Sephora VIB and Beauty Insiders Get Up to 15% Off During the Holiday Bonus Sale
If you’re a frequent Sephora visitor, you know what this time of year brings: savings of up to 15% for VIB and Beauty Insider members. Now’s your chance to stock up on all the beauty buys you need while also getting a head start on any beautyphiles on your list. Of the thousands of items Sephora carries, here’s my pick of what I’m eyeing and what you should be picking up while there’s a discount:
DYSON Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Display Stand: Look, it’s basically the Rolls Royce of hairdryers and if you can get it on sale, even 10-15% off, it’s worth it.
Sol De Janeiro Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Cream: I love this stuff and want a lifetime supply of it in and around my body in the summer. It smells amazing and works like a dream and this giant-size is really worth it.
Holiday Hair Fix Set: I know so many people that swear by the wonders of Olaplex. If you’re that person or you know someone, this gift set (while discounted) is a killer deal.
SLIP The Good Hair Day Set: I highly recommend buying something a bit practical that you use every day while it’s on sale. These silk scrunchies keep your hair out of your face while you sleep without making a dent.
Pat McGrath Labs Blitz Astral Quad Eyeshadow Palette: If someone on your list (or you) is a fan of bold and bright colors, go for a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette. It’s easy to use and makes an impact on anyone’s eyes.
