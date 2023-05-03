Teen Gunman Kills Eight Children at School in Serbia, Police Say

A teenage gunman killed eight children and one adult at an elementary school in Serbia on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The suspect, who was born in 2009 and identified only by his initials K.K, said he was a student at the school in the capital, Belgrade, police revealed in a statement. He was taken into custody in the school’s yard.

According to the Associated Press, the massacre began at the Vladislav Ribnikar school at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The shooter, who the Ministry of Interior said was a seventh grade student, was initially reported to have fired several rounds from a gun belonging to his father. A later update confirmed eight children and a security guard had been killed, and another six children and a teacher had been wounded.

The injured kids and teacher have been taken to local hospitals for medical attention. “All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy,” the update added.

Footage in local media reportedly showed a commotion outside the school as the suspect was led out of the grounds by officers. The alleged gunman's head was covered as he was placed in a car parked in the street close to the school.